GoChain (GO) Achieves Market Cap of $8.79 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinall, Upbit and Binance. GoChain has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $427,820.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00022760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00102314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00415916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00214743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048907 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain’s genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,117,086,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,062,086,340 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain.

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin, Upbit, Coinall and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

