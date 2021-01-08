GoHealth, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 11th (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth’s (NASDAQ:GOCO) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 11th. GoHealth had issued 43,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $913,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of GoHealth’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

GOCO stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $735,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

