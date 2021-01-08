GoHelpFund (HELP) Market Cap Tops $19,901.32

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $19,901.32 and $6,470.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoHelpFund token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00103483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00435827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00217298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00048221 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

