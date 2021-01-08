Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (GPM.L) (LON:GPM) Trading Up 4.2%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (GPM.L) (LON:GPM)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.60 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 64.60 ($0.84). Approximately 435,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,165,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.81).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.80.

About Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (GPM.L) (LON:GPM)

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (GPM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (GPM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.