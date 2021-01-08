Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.23 Million

Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will report sales of $67.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.86 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $35.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $161.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.61 million to $161.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $287.68 million, with estimates ranging from $279.08 million to $296.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 million.

Several research firms recently commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,922. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

In other news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 87.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

