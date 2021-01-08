Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. BidaskClub upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.43. 222,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

