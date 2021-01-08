Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.06. 34,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $444.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,053 shares of company stock worth $163,947,808. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

