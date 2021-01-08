Gradient Investments LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $944,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

