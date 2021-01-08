Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,251,000 after purchasing an additional 835,272 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 452,331 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 333,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJG traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $121.64. 8,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,715. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

