Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.65. The company had a trading volume of 37,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $173.90. The firm has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.