Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,786 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 124,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.58. The stock had a trading volume of 172,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,119,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.