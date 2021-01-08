Gradient Investments LLC Sells 19,161 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,161 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 719,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

