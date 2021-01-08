Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 302,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.