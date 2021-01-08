Gradient Investments LLC Sells 620 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,633 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 93,527 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,694 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 204,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.82. 498,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,105,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.