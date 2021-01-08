GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.43. 2,407,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,984,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.55%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $754,159.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,963,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,722,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 73.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 55.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.