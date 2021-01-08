GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of EAF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 1,806,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,858. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.94.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $295,355.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,963,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,722,341 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

