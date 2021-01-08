Graham Smith Sells 8,000 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $338,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Graham Smith sold 3,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $129,185.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of -72.62 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 398.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

