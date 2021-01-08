Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,688 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 2.8% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GPK. BidaskClub raised Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.09.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.