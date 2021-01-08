Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Trading Up 8.1%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.36. Approximately 1,078,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 730,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Several research firms have commented on GLDD. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $918.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $28,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $282,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,660. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 36.4% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 320,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at $806,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

