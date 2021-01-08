Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 76,987 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1,640.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,987 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of COOP opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COOP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.