Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $39.88 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $40.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

