Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.77 Million Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Owens & Minor worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

OMI stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

