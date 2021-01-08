Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Owens & Minor worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. CSFB upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

