Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $44,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $197,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CW stock opened at $117.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

