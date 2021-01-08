Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,472 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.