Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of PG&E by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in PG&E by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

PCG opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

