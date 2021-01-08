Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491 in the last ninety days. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

