Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 206.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $44.72 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFBS. BidaskClub raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas G. Trouche sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $154,702.34. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

