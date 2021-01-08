Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,260 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $41.82.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

