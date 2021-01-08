Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.17 and last traded at $59.66. Approximately 1,309,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 950,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.49.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $217,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $73,192.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 716,720 shares of company stock valued at $37,383,504. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at $3,270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 81.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

