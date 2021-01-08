Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Raised to $20.00 at Roth Capital

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Green Plains alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 826.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth $233,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.