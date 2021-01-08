Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPRE. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $672.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 262.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $155,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

