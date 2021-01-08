Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

GHL opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.90 million, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.