Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

GRN has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.60 to C$2.45 in a research report on Thursday.

CVE GRN traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$2.26. 1,470,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,531. The stock has a market cap of C$241.14 million and a PE ratio of -84.07. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.75.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

