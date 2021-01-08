GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.62

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.62 and last traded at C$43.05, with a volume of 217279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.38. The firm has a market cap of C$803.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 8.12.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,107,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,893,490.05.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) Company Profile (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

