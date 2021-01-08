GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.60

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 30412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenPower Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The firm has a market cap of $631.32 million and a PE ratio of -249.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,051 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,740.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

