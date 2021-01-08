GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading 5.7% Higher

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.01. 1,358,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 852,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on GreenSky in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on GreenSky in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $947.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $142.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Zalik acquired 1,105,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,835,113.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,113.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,279.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878. Company insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 88.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 151,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 91.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 103,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth $565,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 253,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

