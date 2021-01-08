Greif (NYSE:GEF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GEF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greif has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:GEF opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. Greif has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $236,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,231.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 683,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 2,989.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 496,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 10.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

