Greif (NYSE:GEF) Trading Up 5.9%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.08. 308,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 237,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

Several analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,686.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545 over the last quarter. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 2,989.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,225,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

