Greif (NYSE:GEF) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.08. 308,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 237,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

GEF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $236,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,231.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 2,989.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth about $6,225,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

