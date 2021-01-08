Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. 10,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Gritstone Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

