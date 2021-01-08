Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after buying an additional 83,645 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 281,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after buying an additional 119,247 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPI opened at $147.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $148.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $332,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 2,151 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $283,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

