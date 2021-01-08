Group Ten Metals Inc. (PGE.V) (CVE:PGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.48

Shares of Group Ten Metals Inc. (PGE.V) (CVE:PGE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 279008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Group Ten Metals Inc. (PGE.V) (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and other commodities. Its core asset is the 100%-owned flagship Stillwater West platinum group element-nickel-copper-cobalt and gold project located in Stillwater District, Montana.

