Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.15 and last traded at $54.84. 128,485 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 67,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 246.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 323,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230,094 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 35.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 124.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

