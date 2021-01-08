Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $158.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

ASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of ASR stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $173.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

