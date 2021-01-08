Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMBXF opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. Grupo México has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Get Grupo México alerts:

About Grupo México

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.