Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Hits New 52-Week High at $143.19

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.19 and last traded at $143.19, with a volume of 11912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on GH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -76.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,782.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 23,400 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,397,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,539,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,149,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,787 shares of company stock worth $8,144,558. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,681,000 after buying an additional 2,144,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 91.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,208,000 after buying an additional 1,428,318 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,083,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,095,000 after buying an additional 26,545 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

