Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.99

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$28.99 and last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 1300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.06 million and a PE ratio of -56.32.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.53%.

In other Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.05 per share, with a total value of C$453,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,270.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

