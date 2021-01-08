Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.01.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess’ will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Guess’ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Guess’ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.