Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.09

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.27. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 43,826 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $54.87 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

